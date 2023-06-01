FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is investigating how the Defense Department (DoD) will spend taxpayer dollars to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) events during LGBTQ+ Pride month.

In a letter sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Roy demanded that DoD turn over documents and information on every Pride Month celebration sponsored or supported by the military this June. His request comes after the Department of Defense shut down a "child-friendly" drag show at a Nevada air base, which had been scheduled for the first day of Pride Month.

"Our military is in a historic recruiting crisis. Our enemies around the world are laughing at us while growing stronger and bolder every single day. The military's purpose is to defend America and her interests against those around the world who want to destroy us — not to use taxpayer money to advance woke ideology," Roy told Fox News Digital.

Roy's letter points to a May 3 memo from Air Force DEI officials that approved observance of Pride and empowered installation commanders to "plan and conduct appropriate activities in honor of Pride Month." He asserts the use of taxpayer dollars to host such activities diverts funds from the military's mission to "deter war and ensure our nation's security."

"DoD should be solely focused on mission critical activities that advance military readiness and lethality to deter and, if necessary, to defeat our adversaries. Expending vital resources on this type of political maneuvering, most apparent during the month of June, is inconsistent with the national security interests of the United States and is an inexcusable use of taxpayer dollars," his letter states.

"Furthermore, pressuring commanders to publicly demonstrate their allegiance to this agenda will further erode the unity within our service ranks and the public’s confidence in our fighting force," Roy writes.

Accusing DoD of advancing a "blatantly political agenda" on service members, Roy demands that DoD turn over a list describing "every LGBTQ+ observance activity that each DoD service component (including Guard and Reserve) authorizes, approves, or encourages during the month of June 2023."

Roy also seeks information from DoD on how supported Pride Month events advance military readiness or lethality, accompanying promotional materials or related written communications advertising Pride events and an account of funds spent to celebrate Pride this month.

"The American people deserve an account of every dollar that DoD is diverting away from warfighting capabilities. Congress has the power of the purse for a reason, and we should use it," Roy told Fox News Digital.

DoD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roy's letter comes after DoD canceled a "child-friendly" drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. The cancelation came after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., "demanded answers" from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the lawmaker said on Twitter.

On May 23, Gaetz wrote a letter to Milley and Austin "demanding immediate answers on why these drag shows are still occurring" despite their testimony in March that the Department of Defense did not support or endorse such shows, he said.

The two leaders said at the time that they were not aware such events were still happening on military bases.

According to NBC News, the decision to cancel the event came directly from Austin and Milley, the latter of whom was visibly agitated when he was informed about the event.

A drag show was hosted at Nellis Air Force Base each of the past two years, including 2021 and 2022.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.