Republican Texas Congressman Lance Gooden announced Tuesday his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in his effort to win back the White House in 2024 despite what he said was a "positive" meeting with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing," Gooden said in a press release.

"President Trump is a tireless fighter, a champion of American jobs, a guardian of our economy, and a bulwark against the relentless invasion of our borders by illegal immigrants. He unyieldingly supported our military and veterans, and bravely stood up to the dangerous socialist agenda propagated by the radical left," he said.

"I wholeheartedly endorse President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election and vow to fight alongside him to reclaim our country from the leftist forces that threaten to destroy it. Together we will ensure a prosperous and secure future for our great nation," he added.

Gooden is the latest in a long line of members of Congress to endorse Trump in recent days, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., among others.

DeSantis is reportedly mulling his own run for the White House, but has not yet said whether he will officially launch a campaign.

Polls have shown Trump as the clear front-runner in the race, far ahead of his already declared opponents, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and businessman Perry Johnson, as well as potential opponents DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence.