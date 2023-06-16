The Biden White House is taking flak from across the Republican presidential field over its controversial Pride event last weekend that included topless trans activists appearing in videos taken at the event.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration acknowledged that the behavior of the activists was over the line, but that hasn't stymied the flow of criticism aimed at President Biden and the pro-trans policies being pushed by him and his fellow Democrats.

"I’m livid and incensed by this White House, not only for the kids present at this event, but the message this sends to children across the country," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital. "Biden’s disregard for commonsense and protocol is deeply troubling. This obscenity is never acceptable, let alone at the White House that belongs to the people."

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley cited a 2020 quote from President Biden in reverence to the White House. "In the words of Joe Biden on Sept. 6, 2020, ‘We need to restore honor and decency to the White House.’ I couldn’t agree more. It’s time for Joe to go," she said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Fox that although Biden had degraded the office of the presidency himself "through wrongheaded policies that have made America less safe and less prosperous," he "did the right thing" by calling out the activists' behavior.

"This is the peoples’ house, and when I am President, respect and decorum to the home and the office of the presidency will be restored," Suarez said.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told Fox, "Rather than hosting parties with inappropriate displays of nudity, President Biden should spend more time focused on fixing our economy, lowering energy prices, and protecting Americans from the Chinese Communist Party."

"This is yet another example of the radical left shoving trans propaganda in the face of the American people. In our schools, at the White House, where does it end?" conservative radio host and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder said. "The fact that this happened on White House grounds makes Biden look like the real boob."

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said the mishap was "very revealing about where we are as a nation."

"When someone says they’re trans, it usually means something else is badly wrong in their life. Confirming the confusion isn't compassion, it's cruelty," Ramaswamy said. "Joe Biden is celebrating that cruelty."

"Let’s abandon the farce that the ‘humane’ thing to do is to affirm their confusion, rather than to actually help. It’s inhumane," he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also ripped Biden over the occurrence during a press conference Thursday, telling those in attendance it was "inappropriate," and questioned why the administration would speak out against such behavior except for when it came to the curriculum of second-graders.