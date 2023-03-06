"Goosebumps" author R.L. Stine is the latest author to have his past works edited to be "more inclusive" to the present day, though this example appeared to be self-imposed.

It was revealed on Friday that more than 100 edits have been made to several books within the children’s horror series, many of which referenced weight, ethnicity and other sensitive topics. Unlike recent reports of books being edited for language, Stine allegedly took part in the edits himself.

One example included a description of a character in 1996’s "Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns" who was previously described as "tall and good-looking, with dark brown eyes and a great, warm smile. Lee is African-American, and he sort of struts when he walks and acts real cool, like the rappers on MTV videos."

The latest version described the character as "tall and good-looking, with brown skin, dark brown eyes and a great, warm smile. He sort of struts when he walks and acts real cool."

Another example changed the description of an alien from having "at least six chins" to being "at least six feet six."

Uses of the word "crazy" and "plump" were also swapped out for "silly" and "cheerful," respectively.

This news followed recent backlash against Puffin UK, the children's imprint of Penguin Random House Publisher, after it was revealed that the publishing company edited several of Roald Dahl’s classic books including "Matilda," "James and the Giant Peach," "The Witches" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" for offensive language. Several character descriptions were changed to remove certain descriptions such as gender-specific language.

Most notably, the description of the Oompa Loompas in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as "small men" was rewritten as "small people."

Puffin UK later announced after several days that it would continue to release Dahl’s "classic" novels as written alongside the more "inclusive" versions.

"The Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books for young readers… readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer," the publisher said in a press release.

Shortly after the announcement of the edits, it was revealed that Ian Fleming Publications commissioned a review of several books from the James Bond series to rewrite racially insensitive language, including uses of the n-word. This was ahead of the 70th anniversary release of "Casino Royale."

"This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace," a new disclaimer read. "A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Scholastic replied, "For more than 30 years, the Goosebumps series has brought millions of kids to reading through humor with just the right amount of scary. Scholastic takes its responsibility seriously to continue bringing this classic adolescent brand to each new generation. When re-issuing titles several years ago, Scholastic reviewed the text to keep the language current and avoid imagery that could negatively impact a young person’s view of themselves today, with a particular focus on mental health."

The "Goosebumps" series has sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, making it the second-biggest selling children series behind "Harry Potter."