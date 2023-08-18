I’ll never forget the caller on my national radio show asking me for guidance because her brother was scammed out of $450,000. He trusted the wrong person, and he’s far from alone. People simply don’t realize they’re being taken for a ride until it’s too late.

Then clues pop up. Maybe you sent a bunch of gift card codes, or there are emails you didn’t write in your outbox. Or worse, you get a notice about a loan in your name. Pro-tip: That’s why you need to get your free credit report every year.

It’s also the reason to check your Google account’s security. It only takes a minute and will reveal who has access to your account. Fingers crossed, it’s just you.

EXPOSED: UNCOVER THE TRACKING SECRETS OF APPLE AND MICROSOFT WHILE YOU WORK ON YOUR MAC OR PC

I’m going to show you how to find digital clues a hacker got into your account, but that’s not all. This tip also works for spotting snoops. Is a friend or family member poking around your Google or Gmail account? Let’s sniff them out.

You can click each one to see which browser was used. That might be a tip-off someone else has logged in, say you see Chrome, but you only use Safari.

Don’t panic if you see the same device multiple times. Each session (or instance you logged in) is recorded.

You may also see devices that have been inactive for a long time, like an old phone or computer you don’t use anymore. It’s wise to sign these devices out remotely.

You should also take that step for any devices you once used to access your account, like a friend’s tablet or a work computer.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR PERSONAL INFO AFTER A DATA BREACH

What happens if you see a computer, phone, tablet, or device you don’t recognize? That might be a bad sign but don’t panic right away.

You could have signed in through a VPN or you were on vacation, hence a different city. Or you borrowed a device from someone else.

If you don’t remember, or you’re sure it wasn’t you, do this:

When it comes to cybersecurity, take the conservative approach. Maybe it was you, but there’s a chance someone else got into your account.

That means it’s time to change your password to be sure whoever logged in can’t do so again. Don’t reuse an old password or choose something easy to guess.

Google’s Timeline feature shows you a summary of everywhere you’ve gone — down to the travel time, route you took and even the pictures you took when you arrived. It’s really worth checking out if you never have.

If that whole exercise gave you the creeps, click the blue button at the bottom to Manage Location History.

The more you know!

PODCAST PICK: Hiring a hitman online, AI lifeguard & fake travel guides

Plus, concerned about ChatGPT scraping your data? I'll show you how to stop it. Also, people are finding creative ways to earn money by renting out their Starlink satellites. Don't miss Google's latest gadgets, opportunities to earn money with your car, and tech travel tips you'll use repeatedly.

