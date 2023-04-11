Golf influencer Paige Spiranac boasts a huge following across all of social media as her decision to go from professional player to internet star has been a boon.

Fans tune in to Spiranac’s pages for a number of reasons. But she made clear during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram there is one line she will not cross.

"I’ll never do any spicy content or nude work. It’s just something I’m not comfortable with. And no shame to women who do that – I know they’re making bank," she said. "But it just doesn’t fit into my long-term business plan, where I want to go in my life.

"Yes, I do use my looks to my advantage to make money. But that isn’t everything. It’s not everything. There’s so much more that goes in to being successful and you can use things to your advantage but you have to be smart. You have to be good with the people. You have to be good with your money. You have to know what the next part of your career is going to look like. And that’s not just because of that (pointing the camera down at her chest). It’s because of this (points to her brain).

"And so, I use both to my advantage to be successful and there’s nothing wrong with that. And I don’t think people should be ashamed of what they have and using it to their advantage."

Spiranac’s response to the question doubles down from what she said in March on her podcast.

She said there was no nudity on her subscription website OnlyPaige.

"I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose," she said.

Spiranac said she has no issues with nudity but is making the choice not to show certain parts of her body. However, she made clear it was a personal choice of hers and was not trying to disparage those who choose to do that with their own personal websites.

"I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that," she explained. "I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years."