"Dakota" Fred Hurt, reality television star and fan favorite on Discovery’s "Gold Rush," has died. He was 80.

The "Gold Rush" star lost his battle with brain cancer, Hurt’s family confirmed on his social media page Wednesday.

"’Dakota’ Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family. He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many," the Facebook post read.

Hurt’s family shared a link for fans to donate in the veteran gold prospector’s honor. A photo of Hurt smiling with a scenic water stream in the background accompanied the post. The dates, "07/10/1943 - 07/11/2023," were written over his photo.

"If you feel inclined to donate on Fred’s behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred’s honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills."

Tributes continued to pour in for Hurt after the tragic news of his death.

"RIP Fred! You’re an incredible example! I’m Thankful to have gotten to know and respect you throughout the Gold Rush series. Many Fans, I’m one too!" one Facebook comment read.

The official "Gold Rush" social media page also shared a heartfelt message.

"The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt's passing. His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him."

"He left his mark on this world. Rest in peace Fred. Hope there's some streams of gold where you have gone," another fan wrote.

Hurt’s death comes months after he shared his brain cancer diagnosis with fans in March.

A headline read, "Reality TV Star, Dakota Fred Hurt, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Brain Cancer," to which he replied, "Yup, it is true."

Nearly a month later, the gold prospector candidly spoke out about his diagnosis and thanked fans for their overwhelming support.

"Thousands and thousands of you have responded to me about my diagnosis and have sent your support. The outpouring of support, prayers and blessings have impacted me incredibly," he shared.

"It’s hard to explain in a physical way, but I can tell you that every single one of your well wishes have literally reached me, encouraged me and have provided strength and I thank you folks for that."

Hurt was a self-taught gold miner and successfully mined in Alaska for more than a decade. He and his son Dustin have mined over three-quarters of a million dollars of gold from Porcupine Creek.

The gold prospector became incredibly popular among fans and went on to star in several spinoffs including, "Gold Rush: The Legend of Porcupine Creek" and "Gold Rush: South America." Hurt successfully landed his own show with his son in 2018, "Gold Rush: White Water."