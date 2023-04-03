Gold coins thought to be from the 15th century have been found scattered across farmland in Leicestershire, England.

The location of the coins was just 10 miles from the battlefield where Richard III was killed — Bosworth Field.

Coins were found in the fall of 2021 and were reported to the British Museum and Portable Antiquities Scheme as possible treasure, according to SWNS.

SUNKEN JEWELS, BURIED TREASURE UNCOVERED IN THE BAHAMAS FROM ICONIC 17TH CENTURY SPANISH SHIPWRECK

There may be four coins in total, SWNS also said.

They're all thought to be from one purse owned by a local merchant during the August 1485 battle at Bosworth Field, the British news service also said.

The money is thought to equivocate to a new wardrobe believing to belong to a wealthy person at the time.

Bosworth Field, known to be where Richard III was killed, has been a popular place for treasure findings in the past.

RARE COIN SELLS FOR $4.2 MILLION

In 2012, a gold angel of Richard III was found and sold at auction for a record 36,000 Euros, SWNS reported.

The new coins will be put up for auction and could go for nearly $25,000 according to SWNS.

King Richard III reigned for just two years, from 1483 to 1485, and was defeated and killed by Henry Tudor on the battlefield.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

His body was discovered under a parking lot in Leicestershire in 2012, according to SWNS.

He was reinterred to the Leicester Cathedral in 2015 where his body lies today, as the Associated Press reported.

Gregory Edmund, a senior coin specialist at the British Museum and Portable Antiquities Scheme, told SWNS that these events in British history are well remembered.

"These wonderful gold coins provide a powerful and unvarnished witness to one of the most dramatic events in British history — an event that still echoes to the present," he said.

The coins are going up for auction on April 3, 2023, SWNS reported.