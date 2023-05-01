GMC's latest pickup will tow where no GMC pickup has towed before.

The 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4X is a new, high-performance off-road version of the heavy-duty model.

The AT4X is engineered to handle the roughest terrain. GMC already offers the trim on the light-duty Sierra 1500 and Canyon midsize pickups.

The new trim shares its equipment with the recently announced 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2, with which it shares a platform.

GM DOUBLES DOWN ON ‘DIRTY’ DIESELS WITH GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4X OFF-ROAD PICKUP

This includes electronic locking rear differential, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, stronger suspension parts, 35-inch Goodyear Territory tires and underbody skid plates.

It also has racing-inspired Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that are able to adjust their damping force with varying impacts to keep the body under control over small bumps and the suspension from bottoming out over big ones.

This allows it to be set up to be able to both climb rocks better and be driven at higher speeds off-pavement without sacrificing on-road comfort.

The Sierra 2500HD AT4X can be ordered with either a 401 hp 6.6-liter V8 or a 470 hp 6.6-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8.

Its tow ratings are 16,000 pounds for the gas engine and 18,500 pounds for the diesel, and its maxim payloads are 3,291 pounds and 3,068 pounds, respectively.

The Sierra 2500HD AT4X will also be available in an even more extreme AEV Edition model with special equipment designed by American Expedition Vehicles.

This includes steep bumpers with recovery points and provisions to attach a winch, heavy-duty steel skid plates that provide even more coverage, uniquely designed wheels and AEV badges.

Pricing has not been announced, but the GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4X is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of this year.