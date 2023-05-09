The average transaction price paid for pickups hit $60,000 in 2022, and there is only one new model available in the U.S. for under $25,000.

Things are a little different in China. "Little" being the operative word.

Automaker SAIC-GM-Wuling has unveiled a tiny pickup concept based on a $14,000 electric SUV.

The General Motors joint venture debuted the Baojun Yep SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The micro-vehicle is smaller than a Fiat 500, powered by a 67 horsepower electric motor, has a top speed of 62 mph and can drive approximately 200 miles between charges.

It is aimed at young, urban buyers, and will be offered with an exterior "Car Watch" screen on the tailgate that can be updated with custom designs.

Now, SGMW Design has unveiled a pickup version of the Yep as a concept.

Production has not been officially confirmed, but it looks ready for prime time. Instead of the Car Watch, the pickup has a spare tire carrier integrated into the tailgate.

GM has no plans to import either Yep model to the United States, as the platform was not engineered to meet local safety standards.

It might not need to, as it sells a lot of microcars in China.

Another of its joint venture products, the $5,000 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV was the best-selling EV in the country last year with over 570,000 delivered, according to Marklines.