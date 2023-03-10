Gisele Bündchen showed off her pole dancing skills in a new video following her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady.

Bündchen, 42, danced in multiple black outfits – one including fringe – in a video shared by the Italian brand Arezzo. One outfit featured a long-sleeved thong bodysuit.

The supermodel wore her hair down and straight for the sexy ad.

"She's back and stronger than ever!" the caption read.

Bündchen has been spotted working and exercising since her divorce from Brady.

She returned to the red carpet in December for the first time since the split and spent some time in Brazil with family for the holidays.

Bündchen also appeared on the March cover of Vogue Italia looking unrecognizable.

Brady and Bündchen's marriage seemingly fell apart after the football star retired and then swiftly changed his mind ahead of the 2022 football season.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons Feb. 1, 2022. However, just 40 days later, he announced he was not retiring after all. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field at the time.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

The two decided to file for divorce in the middle of Brady's 23rd football season.

Brady retired for good when this last season ended.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video shared to Twitter. "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

Brady and Bündchen first met in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel and Brady later married in 2009.

The former couple shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin.