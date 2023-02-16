Gisele Bündchen is ready to show off her samba moves for Carnival.

The supermodel posted a video of herself practicing a sexy dance routine with an instructor.

"Getting in the mood for carnival!" Bündchen wrote in the Instagram caption in both English and Portuguese, the language spoken in her native Brazil. She also tagged Marisa Monte, the samba musician whose music she danced to in the video.

Carnival is the five-day celebration leading up to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent in Brazil, dating back to the 1700s.

Similar to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the festival typically features parades with colorful floats and costumes, and of course, dancing, like what Bündchen was practicing.

The video comes just two days after she and her ex, Tom Brady, shared Valentine's Day messages to their followers, but not each other, on Instagram.

Brady, who officially retired for the second time just a few weeks ago, shared a quote by Sadhguru, which reads, "Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion," followed by pictures of his children with Bündchen.

Bündchen posted pictures of her dogs with the caption, "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

The Sports Illustrated model and NFL star were married for 13 years and announced their divorce in October.

She has also been photographed working quite a bit the past few months, and according to a source for People, "really is in such a good place."

In a September interview with Elle, Bündchen compared transitioning from her fast-paced modeling career to her more settled family life to descending into a valley after summiting a mountain.

However, she told the outlet that she was happy that she had decided to focus on raising her children during their early years: "I’m so grateful to have been there in those moments that were really shaping who they are as people," the model said.

"I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."