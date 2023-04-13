Gisele Bündchen shared an inspirational message about regrowth this week, months after her divorce from Tom Brady.

"The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout," the supermodel wrote alongside a photo of her outside smelling pink tropical flowers.

The 42-year-old has been reflective and positive about the end of her 13-year-old marriage, telling Vanity Fair for its April cover issue, "It’s like a death and a rebirth."

Bündchen also called it the "death of my dream."

GISELE BUNDCHEN SHARES TIPS FOR WHEN ‘LIFE GETS CHALLENGING’: ‘REMEMBER THE SUN RISES EVERY DAY’

"It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" she told the magazine. "I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO/PHOTO

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also left an interesting post a month ago, quoting the ancient philosopher Marcus Aurelius, that said, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO

In the Vanity Fair article, Bündchen denied their divorce had come about because she forced Brady to retire from the NFL, charactering the speculation as "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I’ve ever heard."

"I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen said at the time. "If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO

She left another inspirational post at the beginning of March, saying "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better.

"It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

In the interview, she talked about moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have dreams," Bündchen, whose main focus is co-parenting her two children with Brady, told Vanity Fair. "I have my own dreams. … You want to show [your children] that, in life, you have to find real fulfillment, not living something that you’re not."

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before they announced their divorce last year.