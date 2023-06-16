Does your dad, uncle or grandpa spend long days trying to hook a bass?

If your dad loves to fish, consider getting him some new gear for Father’s Day.

There are tons of fishing accessories out there, so there is more than likely something you can find that dad doesn’t already have.

Below is a guide filled with gift ideas for a fisherman beyond the fishing pole.

You may be thinking that gift cards aren’t a very interesting gift — but when it comes to fishing, it may be your best bet.

Whether you go with a gift card or not is going to depend on how particular your dad is about equipment he uses and how much you know about fishing yourself.

There is so much gear out there that serve different purposes depending on what kind of fishing you’re doing.

If you aren’t certain what kind of lures, bait, etc., your dad needs, then a gift card to his favorite fishing store, like Bass Pro Shops, is a safe option so that he can go and pick out whatever he wants.

If your dad is restricted to fishing off the shore, consider getting a kayak or small fishing boat for Father’s Day.

This is a great gift as long as he has a vehicle that can transport the boat. Depending on what you get, these are going to vary greatly in price.

If you’re looking for something reliable on the less-expensive side, a kayak is a good way to go. Kayaks are also great because they come in tons of colors and designs.

If you do decide you want to get new lures, it’s probably a good idea to figure out what your dad uses.

Now, you could simply ask him, but that obviously eliminates the element of surprise. Another thing you could do to keep your Father’s Day gift a secret is ask his fishing friends what he uses/needs.

If he ever goes fishing with others, give them a call, and they will likely know of some items that he needs to make your shopping experience a lot easier.

Long days of fishing call for snacks and drinks to be packed. Regular coolers are great but can be hard to carry with all those other fishing supplies.

A backpack cooler is great because dad won’t have to worry about needing an extra hand to carry it. Plus, his lunch, snacks and drinks will stay nice and cool all day long.

When you’re fishing on a boat, things are bound to get wet. Having a waterproof bag is super helpful to keep any valuables, like a phone or wallet, dry while out on the water.

These come in all different sizes, depending on how much needs to be stored.

Rain gear will keep your dad dry while he’s fishing, especially on days when the water might be a little rough.

You can also purchase a pair of matching rain pants for the full look.

If your dad has been using the same old tackle box for years, it may be time for an upgrade.

Tackle bags are a nice upgrade from a tackle box, and a lot of them are very affordable. These keep all fishing gear organized and allow for easy over-the-shoulder carrying.