After 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, reliever Sergio Romo called it a career on Monday night with the team he helped to win three World Series titles.

Romo pitched one last time on Monday night, putting on a San Francisco Giants jersey for the final time in front of the crowd at Oracle Park.

The right-hander entered the game in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics, facing three batters before exiting the field to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Romo spent the first nine years of his career in San Francisco, helping the Giants to three championships from 2010-2014.

He was selected to the All-Star team in 2013 before playing for seven different teams over six seasons.

Romo signed a Minor League deal on March 18 in order to retire as a member of the Giants.

"To … try to accept the fact that this is something that a lot of people felt that I deserved — it's mind-blowing to me," Romo said, according to MLB Network. "I'm still kind of struggling with that. The reception I got just running out to the bullpen, the reception I got running out on the mound, walking off.

"It's hard to not think that it's a dream, but very fitting way to walk out, very fitting to find some closure in what literally is for me … a storybook career."

In his nine seasons in San Francisco, Romo went 32-26, posting a 2.58 ERA with 84 saves in 515 games.

"That's it, man. No more for me," Romo said. "I can honestly say that I'm proud to acknowledge the fact that, not just tonight but my whole career, I emptied the tank. I gave it everything I had every time, if it went well, if it went poorly — I never hung my head because I gave it what I had that night."