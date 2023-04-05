Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson defeated former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral election Tuesday, but some critics say his policies are worse than those of outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell, whose teenage brother Christian was murdered in the Windy City last year, spoke out about Johnson’s win, saying it was "horrific" for Chicago residents.

"[This] to me was the signing of thousands of death certificates of people who don't have to die because of the policies of which he's advocated for," he said Wednesday on "Your World." "This is a guy who's defunded the police, who's advocated for that, who's defended rioters and looters, who's not thought about public safety, who the police department, the police union, rather, has said that multiple police officers would resign with his election at stake."

Caldwell argued Democrats and Republicans agreed Lightfoot’s leadership and policies were "horrific," but said Johnson "stands to be worse than her."

Johnson's priorities, according to his campaign website, range from "public safety and police reform" and "environmental justice" to "gender equity" and "education." Additionally, he has committed to promoting 200 detectives from rank-and-file officers to help ease caseloads and has argued for increased city spending on mental health care, schools and affordable housing to address the root causes of crime.

He has also supported having social workers and EMTs respond to some 911 calls instead of armed police officers.

Crime has continued to spike in the city with total crime increasing 42% year-over-year from January to April 2 according to data from the Chicago Police Department. Vehicle thefts are up 133% and robberies have increased by 15%. However, homicides have decreased by 15% year-over-year.

Caldwell said his brother is "kicking in his grave at the election of Brandon Johnson."

"What the hell were you thinking Chicago? I don't understand. You've got crime that has been committed all over the city of Chicago, not the South sides and West sides of Chicago only, which is where it historically has been. But in downtown, our businesses have left," he told host Neil Cavuto.

"You talk about Citadel and you talk about a number of other corporations who have cited crime as their reason for leaving. I can only imagine there's going to be many more when Brandon Johnson takes office, and he begins to implement his horrifically horrific policy when it comes to crime."

The political analyst wasn't optimistic when asked if Johnson could surprise him by enacting tough-on-crime policies.

"The fact that he was praising Kim Foxx tells me that there's not much hope to be had now. I can pray and wish all that I want, but the facts are simply that this man ran as a progressive. He was supported by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and many other individuals. And he is a person who will be soft on crime," Caldwell predicted. "So, Neil, this is what we have. And the only hope is for other individuals that come up and prevent him from pushing his agenda."

