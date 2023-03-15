Hockey is the sport notorious for tooth loss and requiring dental work. Teeth get knocked out in basketball, too.

During a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig had a tooth knocked out by the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak, all 7 feet, 243 pounds of him, was driving toward the bucket before Craig picked him up defensively. While Antetokounmpo lost the ball, it looked like his elbow went up and in on Craig.

Craig hit the floor and lay there for several seconds in clear pain. A closer look revealed his fingers were in his mouth counting teeth. And it turned out one was missing.

Announcers were wondering whether he was missing more than one, but it looked like he only picked one off the floor.

That wasn't the only time Antetokounmpo drove hard on Craig. Craig was called for a block on this play:

Later on in the game, Craig wore a facemask.

The Bucks won the game, 116-104, with Antetokounmpo leading the way with 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.