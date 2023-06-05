Get the Healthcare You Deserve Jun 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paid Content: Choose your healthcare provider, know your costs, and take control of your care with Christian Healthcare Ministries, the longest-serving healthcare community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 55° Cloudy56° / 48° 5 PM 55° 6 PM 54° 7 PM 54° 8 PM 54° 9 PM 53° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMotorcycle accident leaves one person seriously injuredTwo killed, one critically injured in I-295 collisionNew food truck in Orono survives without university studentsMan seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian accidentNearly 10K photos from Hunter Biden's laptop hit the web: 'Truth and transparency'Maine's Attorney General announces settlement with maker of SuboxoneVT school board pays family $125,000 after punishing father, daughter for speaking out against trans studentNew York Man found not guilty in Waterville shooting deathRep Gaetz gets Pride Month ‘family friendly’ drag show at Nevada Air Force base canceledNest Café to hold fundraiser for Zahra Towey Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.