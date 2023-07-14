Giulia Gwinn has other things on her mind.

Playboy reportedly reached out to the German midfielder to see if she was willing to pose nude for the magazine, but she declined.

The magazine said "it is not an option for her" in a statement to BILD.

"Giulia Gwinn is not only an outstanding athlete, but also a beautiful young woman. So a personality like her is naturally interesting for Playboy," Florian Boitin, editor-in-chief and publisher of Playboy Germany, said in a statement to the outlet.

Gwinn is a member of the German national team, but she will not be playing in the Women's World Cup as she recovers from an injury. However, the time off will not include a photoshoot for the magazine.

The 24-year-old tore a cruciate ligament for the second time in October.

Five players from Germany's U20 team appeared in the magazine prior to the 2011 World Cup.

The Women's World Cup is set to begin in Australia on Thursday.

U.S. swimmer and four-time Olympic gold medalist Amanda Beard, who once held the world record in the 200-meter breaststroke, once posed for Playboy.