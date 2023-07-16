A German man has died after a botched penis enlargement surgery that has resulted in criminal charges against the unlicensed practitioner.

The German newspaper Bild reported last week that a man identified as a 32-year-old Martin M. died from blood poisoning and organ failure after Torben K., 46, injected his penis with silicone in an effort to enlarge it.

Torben K. reportedly admitted to injecting Martin M. after the two met on a gay dating website and acknowledged he "injected him at my own risk."

Bild reported that Torben K. is not a licensed medical practitioner and injected the other man after he expressed a desire to have a "really large penis."

Torben K. had reportedly injected himself with silicone before and ordered the oil, which is intended for cleaning surfaces, from the United States.

Torben K. reportedly claimed that Martin M. was jealous of his penis and large testicles after the two met.

The defendant has admitted to injecting several people for a price of 200 euros.

"We have discussed internally and decided not to comment on this case at this time (while the proceedings are ongoing). We ask for your understanding," said a spokesperson for the medical clinic where Martin M. died.

Torben K. is now facing charges of committing "dangerous bodily harm resulting in death and violation of the Alternative Medical Practitioners Act."

The Guardian reported in 2014 that Germany was the "world's capital" for penis enlargement surgeries with one in five surgeries taking place in the country.