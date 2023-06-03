As the 2024 presidential election heats up, a Democratic primary challenger has emerged.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally announcing his presidential campaign in April, a documentary-style series that takes an in-depth exploration into the potential Democratic candidate.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr was born on January 17th, 1954, in Washington, D.C. He is the third of 11 children of former New York Sen. Robert F Kennedy, as well as the nephew of the 35th President John F. Kennedy and former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy. Fox Nation released its new special ‘Who is Robert F. Kennedy?" giving viewers new insight into the presidential candidate.

Democratic political strategist Doug Schoen discussed RFK's personal background, arguing that the Kennedy kids were brought up to be more than "just part of society."

"I think it is fair to say that RFK Jr, as he is known, and his siblings all were imbued with a sense of public service. They were brought up to be more than just part of society. They were to serve, in their terms, the greater good," Schoen said, during his appearance in Fox Nation's "Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?"

"The Five" co-host Geraldo Rivera declared the Kennedy name as "magic" that could propel RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign.

"The Kennedy's are the epitome of American royalty. They have that casual elegance, that kind of preppy chic. They are so admirable in so many ways," Geraldo explained.

Although the Kennedy's were blessed by numerous advantages, as Geraldo noted, they were stricken by several tragedies. In 1963, when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was only nine-years-old, his uncle and sitting President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

A mere five years later, his father was assassinated.

A former friend of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dick Russell, joined the conversation, revealing that the loss of both John and Robert Kennedy affected the family "terribly deeply."

"As a teenager, he was quite rebellious. He was 15 and he just took off, traveled across the country and ended up hopping freight trains," Dick Russell said during his appearance "Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?"

"He began to live with indigenous people and come to have great respect for who they were and discovering, interestingly, that so many people who had nothing had pictures on the wall of his father and his uncle. And this touched him deeply," he continued.

Similarly to his father, RFK Jr. went to Harvard University. From there, he went on to the University of Virginia Law School, where he eventually obtained a law degree.

RFK Jr. was on the fast track to success until he was afflicted with a heroin addiction. In 1983, he was arrested for drug possession, and then later pleaded guilty in South Dakota.

Fast-forward to 2023, Kennedy Jr. is the lead Democratic challenger for the 2024 presidential election – a position that he was seemingly bred for.

"The public polls speak for themselves," Kennedy said in a national exclusive interview with Fox News Digital ahead of his trip Thursday to the key early voting presidential primary state of New Hampshire.

The environmental lawyer and high-profile vaccine critic, who’s a scion of arguably the nation’s most famous family political dynasty, stands at 16% support in the latest Fox News national poll in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race, with Biden at 62%. And the 69-year-old Kennedy grabbed 20% support with the 80-year-old president at 60% in a CNN poll released last week.

