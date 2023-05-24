A police officer in Georgia was shot in the head Tuesday night during a shootout with a suspect at a motel, authorities said.

The officer, who was not publicly identified, was hospitalized and was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, the Covington Police Department said.

"We ask our community and our surrounding friends for your prayers and positive thoughts during this time for our friend and colleague, the family and our CPD family," the department wrote on Facebook.

The gun battle happened after officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the OYO Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington for a reported fight between a couple, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

A witness staying at the motel told the station that the couple had been "arguing all night" and refused to open to door for the responding officer.

The woman said someone inside eventually opened the door. However, the situation escalated, according to the witness, who said she heard the officer repeatedly say,"Put the gun down," before shots were fired.

The officer was struck near his eye, and the bullet lodged in his jaw, law enforcement sources told the station.

As the suspect pointed a gun at the downed officer, another officer returned fire, killing the suspect, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told the station.

The agency said the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.