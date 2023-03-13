A man wanted for child pornography and sexual assault was arrested in Georgia after leading police on a high-speed chase, according to officials.

Ronald D. Sever of South Carolina was driving Thursday at more than 90 miles per hour on Interstate 59 attempting to flee from law enforcement, the Dade County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. He was driving away from officers in Alabama and crossed state lines into Georgia, where additional law enforcement was waiting for him.

The Trenton Police Department assisted in the pursuit and placed spike strips near along the highway, but the strips did not stop Sever.

He then exited the interstate where Dade County deputies were waiting for him. He intentionally rammed his vehicle into police cars as he kept driving.

Sever continued driving and turned into a gas station parking lot while still attempting to evade law enforcement. Patrol cars then surrounded his vehicle in the parking, and he was taken into custody.

Deputies discovered that Sever had an active felony warrant with full extradition out of Virginia Beach, Virginia. The warrant was for a probation violation, and the original charges were in connection with producing child pornography, failing to follow Virginia's sex offender laws and sexually assaulting two girls.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office charged Sever with felony fleeing/attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign and driving while his license is suspended.

He is also being held on the warrant out of Virginia Beach and the Fort Payne Police Department in Alabama will also have charges or warrants.

"We work with our neighboring Alabama and Tennessee law enforcement almost daily, and we are very fortunate to have such a great working relationship with each of those agencies, Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. "We constantly work together to get drugs, dangerous offenders, and thieves out of our communities, and we will not stop until every last one of them is in jail!"