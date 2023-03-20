Ford performance parts company Steeda is now offering police departments high performance Special Service F-150 packages for the popular pickup.

The trucks are custom-built with equipment to improve their power and handling, depending on specific needs.

Pickups are often used by rural police and other departments in need of a vehicle with increased hauling capability.

The first truck delivered to the Lowndes County, Georgia, Sheriff's Patrol is a crew cab F-150 XL 2WD with a 6.5-foot bed.

It has a lowered suspension for improved handling and a set of sport wheels and tires.

Its 400 horsepower 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 has been tuned and equipped with new cold air intake and intercooler systems for improved response and extra power.

Steeda also offers upgrades for F-150's with the 325 horsepower 2.7-liter V6 and can modify the trucks for off-roading with a suspension lift, Fox branded leveling kit and Steeda adjustable sway bars.

Customers looking for even more power can opt for a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 truck that Steeda rates at 775 horsepower.

Pricing beyond the cost of the supplied truck is dependent on the final package, but parts costs range from the air intake at $349 to the supercharger at $9,195 prior to installation.

Ford also offers a factory pursuit rated F-150 Police Responder with the stock 400 horsepower engine that was the quickest police vehicle accelerating to 80 mph in the latest round of testing by the Michigan State Police, which is used as a benchmark for departments across the nation.