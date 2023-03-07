Deputies in Georgia are searching for a murder suspect who was possibly kidnapped the night before he was scheduled to appear in court.

Christian Demond Williams was charged with malice murder, felony murder, and four counts of aggravated assault after allegedly killing Gregory Watson inside a convenience store on April 18, 2021, according to the Macon County Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office. Williams was arrested on April 22, 2021, and officials say that surveillance video inside the store shows the suspect coming in and shooting Watson.

Williams was granted bond by a judge in December 2021 and released on Jan. 2023 after posting bail, despite "vigorous" opposition from prosecutors.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning for a hearing related to the charges filed against him, but failed to show up.

A defense attorney for Williams says he was sent a 16-second video on the suspect's behalf, which appears to show Williams being kidnapped, officials said.

At the time the video was shown in court, law enforcement wasn't informed about the video, the district attorney's office said. A bench warrant was issued for Williams after he didn't show up to the hearing.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that home surveillance video shows two individuals wearing "all black clothing" appearing to drag Williams out of the yard, adding that it doesn't show how the individuals left with Williams.

According to a press release, prosecutors are worried that Williams "may reoffend or retaliate over the incident on the video."

Macon County District Attorney Anita Howard said that officials are worried about Williams' safety as well as the community, saying that officials are trying to determine if this is a true kidnapping or if the murder suspect ran away.

"At this time, we are very concerned about the safety of Mr. Williams and the safety of the community," Howard said. "Mr. Williams has displayed dangerous behavior in the past, and we believe he and whomever he may be with - voluntarily or against his will - are a risk to the community. We are trying to determine if this incident is a kidnapping or if Mr. Williams is on the run. Either way, we need to get Mr. Williams back in custody for his own safety and the safety of the community."