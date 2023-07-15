Georgia officials say that at least four people were killed in a mass shooting in Hampton on Saturday morning.
The shooting rampage reportedly began at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, which is a small city south of Atlanta.
Authorities are still searching for the suspect.
"I can confirm that four people are deceased," county spokesperson Melissa Robinson said to The Associated Press by phone. "As of right now, the suspect is still at-large."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a breaking news story, check back with us for updates.