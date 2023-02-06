Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&