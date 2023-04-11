A Georgia man wanted for allegedly murdering his husband was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, after he attempted to board a plane.

The Clayton County Police Department said in a Facebook post that Michael Roshell, 32, was allegedly shot and killed by Richard Lee, 40, on April 4.

Police said that a juvenile called 911 and said someone was attempting to break into their home.

Police say an "incident" led to Lee allegedly shooting Roshell.

After investigating, detectives learned that Roshell and Lee were married.

ATLANTA TEEN DIES IN DROWNING ACCIDENT WHILE RESCUING KIDS FROM UNDERCURRENT IN FLORIDA

Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Lee under initial charges of malice murder.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee attempted to board a flight at the Atlanta airport Tuesday, but was arrested, officials said in the Facebook post.