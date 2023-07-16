A man accused of killing four people and injuring two officers near Atlanta over the weekend was shot and killed during a manhunt for the 40-year-old.

The intense manhunt for Andre Longmore began after the Saturday morning shootings of three men and one woman in a subdivision of Hampton before driving away from the Dogwood Lakes subdivision.

Henry County Sheriff's spokesperson Syntonnia Moore said law enforcement forces killed Longmore in a nearby area of Clayton County, adding a Henry County sheriff's deputy and a Clayton County police officer were injured in the attempt to arrest Longmore.

3 SUSPECTS WANTED IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING MAN WHO TRIED TO STOP CARJACKING, POLICE SAY

Deputy U.S. Marshal Van Grady confirmed gunfire was exchanged, adding of Longmore: "He fired on law enforcement and they returned fire." Earlier, before the shooting of the suspect, he had signaled the manhunt had come to an end.

"The monster is dead," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. "It's an absolute honor to have this day that we can breathe a little bit easier, sleep a little bit better tonight. This monster is off our streets."

On Sunday, the subdivision was crawling with law enforcement officers and Hampton Police Capt. Chaundra Brownlee said in a statement that investigators were actively seeking the public's help and "looking into each tip provided" as they searched for Longmore.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett had said earlier that his office was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and prosecution.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner told reporters Saturday that detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes in Dogwood Lakes, where at least three police cars remained present Sunday, limiting access.

Police said the four victims were two men, and a husband and wife. They did not disclose a motive for the shootings.

Public records show Longmore lived in the neighborhood, about 25 miles south of downtown Atlanta, where about 40 houses on two streets flank a lake.

Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia's racetrack for NASCAR events. The town of 8,500 people also has benefited from Georgia's movie production boom.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The AP and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.