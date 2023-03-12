A fire that engulfed and collapsed a Georgia home killed three people early Saturday after multiple propane tanks exploded inside the house, officials said.

Firefighters responded just after 12:10 a.m. to Hidden Acres Road in Barrow County after the first explosion rocked the neighborhood and trapped multiple people inside the home, Barrow County Emergency Services said.

"As firefighters arrived quickly, multiple explosions were going off inside the home," said Chief Alan Shuman. "The home was fully involved in fire and was collapsing as a result of the fire. Several vehicles were also involved."

Neighbor Ashley Arias told FOX5 Atlanta that she first heard "a boom," which was followed about two minutes later by an explosion that "sounded like a bomb."

"It was horrible," Arias said. "People were screaming and it was bad."

Two victims were rushed to a hospital by ambulance, while a third victim was airlifted via helicopter, fire officials said. No update on their conditions were immediately available.

Firefighters battled the blaze from a defensive position due to the intensity of the flames and the multiple explosions going off inside the home, fire officials said.

After containing the fire, officials said firefighters found three people dead inside the home. Officials have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Multiple propane cylinders were also found inside the home. Officials said the cylinders had caused the explosions and fire.

"This is a very tragic event that resulted in loss of life and injuries to others," Shuman said. "The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home, or any other structure."

Barrow County Emergency Service’s Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the deadly fire with assistance from the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.