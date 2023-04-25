A Georgia homeowner shot a 16-year-old boy after catching him trying to break into his car.
The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a shooting, Fox Atlanta reported. They found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the teen and two other suspects broke into a vehicle in the neighborhood when the homeowner confronted them.
The homeowner fired at least one shot, police said. The teen was rushed to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. He remains hospitalized.
The other two suspects fled the scene after the shooting.
Authorities have not said if the homeowner will face charges for the shooting.