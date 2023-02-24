A former chorus teacher in Georgia has been sentenced to 20-years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting several students who were minors.

Ryan Parker McKendrick a former teacher at Woodstock High School in Georgia, pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexually assaulting students after he was accused of groping and touching six high school students under 18-years-old, according to FOX 5.

Administrators first learned about concerning text messages exchanged between McKendrick and two students in September 2018, according to the Cherokee County district attorney.

After an investigation into McKendrick, authorities found that former students experienced similar behavior from the teacher.

"When these crimes came to light, the girls were abundantly clear about what the defendant had done to them. Sadly, some members of the community and their peers discounted their experiences, even suggesting any touching was accidental. However, the facts showed that the defendant’s actions were unlawful. He groomed not only these girls, but also everyone around him so that he could continue to engage in this troubling behavior," Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope said.

Victims of the sexual assaults said in court that the abuse was traumatizing, and many said that they are still feeling effects from it, such as feelings of self-doubt and being unable to trust anyone.

"It takes a very sick man to take advantage of vulnerable, under-aged girls in the ways that you did," one victim told McKendrick during a plea hearing. "Today I let you go. And I hope it is the last time I will ever hear your name."

A Cherokee County Judge sentenced the former teacher to a 20-year term and said the first three years must be spent in prison, with the remaining on probation registered as a sex offender with special conditions.

He cannot contact the victims or individuals under 18-years-old.