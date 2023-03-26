Deputies in Georgia captured a "vicious rapist" who assaulted a taxi driver at gunpoint on Friday, authorities said.

The incident happened after Christian Jacquez Taylor called for a taxi in the city of Lovejoy, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Taylor allegedly pulled out a gun as he entered the taxi and forced the victim to take off her clothes. Taylor raped the woman at gunpoint while inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Police in Lovejoy launched an investigation and identified Taylor as a suspect.

SHOPLIFTER WHO BIT OFF NORDSTROM SECURITY GUARD'S EARLOBE SENTENCED TO PRISON

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated the Elite Fugitive Squad and within two hours located Taylor at a residence in Hampton, the sheriff’s office said. Hampton is about five miles from Lovejoy.

Fugitive investigators surrounded the residence, according to authorities, but when they knocked on the door Taylor tried to escape capture through a backdoor.

"Taylor quickly realized his cardio wasn’t sufficient enough to outrun the Elite Fugitive Squad after a brief foot chase," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STALKING, GROOMING, SENDING SEXUAL IMAGES TO STUDENTS

As Taylor was taken into custody, officials said officers discovered he had a handgun in his front right pocket.

Taylor was booked into the Clayton County Jail after warrants for his arrest for rape, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lovejoy is a city located about 24 miles south of Atlanta.