An early childhood education teacher in Georgia has reached millions on social media after he and his students showed off their moves while dancing to a remix of the alphabet song.

Brian Macon, the after-school program director at Kids ‘R’ Kids in Mableton, Georgia, told Fox News Digital that he always tries to "make the day special" for the kids.

Macon said that unbeknownst to him, he had been recorded dancing and singing the ABCs with a group of one-year-olds inside a classroom.

The video, where Macon appears to be filled with enthusiasm as he encourages the kids, has been viewed more than 17 million times on Instagram.

"I wanted to be a teacher since I was four years old," Macon said.

"I want to make sure the kids are having a good day, and they feel cared for," he added.

Sandi Bennett, the owner of the preschool, said she wishes she had a camera every day when walking down the halls to capture "Mr. Brian" in action.

"They love him." she told Fox News Digital. "He's constantly singing and dancing and making them feel special."

The original video of Macon and his pint-sized students was first posted in the fall, but has garnered millions more views after being shared by good-news-focused accounts on Instagram.

The comments section has had new contributors in recent weeks.

"Makes me want to go back to preschool," one person wrote.

"He may or may not be aware of this, but teaching kids read them at a young age, could change their whole life," commented another.

Others chimed in, saying they'd vote Macon "teacher of the year" and asked if he could care for their children after school as well.

The school commented on Instagram, "Thank you for recognizing Mr. Brian’s value and impact as an early childhood educator."