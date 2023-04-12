A donut shop in Georgia used social media to seek and find a customer who was accidentally sold a donut containing gluten.

"URGENT ALERT: We sold ONE of these doughnuts under the ‘gluten-friendly’ menu this morning at our South Forsyth location at 7:30am," Dutch Monkey Doughnuts, located in Cumming, Georgia, wrote in an April 9 Facebook post at 8:37 a.m.

In the post, the shop explained that while the Easter Sunday-themed doughnut and icing did not contain gluten, the egg adornment contained barley malt — which does.

"We have no contact info for this customer," the shop also wrote, adding that it hoped the customer would "see this message!"

The shop also apologized for the error and said it had removed the product from its "gluten-friendly" menu.

Fortunately, the post worked: The customer was located.

Nicki Susman, the intended recipient of the purchased donut, told Fox News Digital that she saw the post a few hours after her in-laws arrived at her house with the donuts.

Seeing the post "was definitely a bit of a shock," she said — adding it became "something to laugh about."

"I'd really love to know the statistical chances that they actually found me, only a few hours after they made the post!" she added.

Nicki Susman, along with her husband, Victor Susman, both commented under the bakery's post that they had seen the message in time — and that she had not eaten the donut.

Susman also praised the bakery and technology in general via social media.

"Let's just talk about the magic of this post," Susman wrote under the donut shop's post.

"My amazing in-laws bought these for me this morning. I'd never heard of this doughnut shop before," her comment continued.

"Haven't researched this place, or doughnuts, or GF baking at all. But this post somehow appeared on my timeline, reaching the ONE person it was targeted for," she continued.

"Technology is great!" Nicki Susman added.

Victor Susman thanked Dutch Monkey Doughnuts for its post as it searched for his wife — adding that "now her husband will enjoy the donut," along with a winking emoji.

Arpana Satyu-Burge, co-owner of Dutch Monkey Doughnuts, told Fox News Digital that the error was discovered early in the workday.

After setting up a display at one of her shop's locations, she said it occurred to her that she did not know if the robin egg adornment contained gluten.

After discovering that it did, she messaged the other location to remove the donuts from the gluten-friendly menu, then sprang into action to see if any others had been sold.

(While the donuts on that menu do not contain gluten, they are not advertised as "gluten-free" as there is a risk of cross contamination, Dutch Monkey Doughnuts explained on its Facebook page.)

"Both the baristas at that location and my daughter at the new location searched all of our online orders and in-store transactions placed between 7-8 a.m. to find contact info for anyone who had purchased one," she said.

Satyu-Burge discovered that two had been sold.

"Luckily, the one online order containing them hadn't been picked up, so that was an easy fix," she said.

The other was an in-person order that was sold to customers without a loyalty account number, Satyu-Burge continued.

"We had no customer name or contact info," she said. "I snapped a pic and posted it right away, hoping that the customer might see it and panicking about what might happen if they didn't."

Satyu-Burge said she did not see the comments on the post until later in the day, and was relieved that the customer was located.

"The algorithms actually worked in our favor this time," she said.

"We truly just hoped it would be seen by the one person who bought the donut," she said.