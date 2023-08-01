A Georgia babysitter has been arrested over claims that she choked a toddler, nearly killing the child, police say.

Gainesville resident Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony cruelty to children. She allegedly abused a child that was in her care earlier this year.

"In February 2023, Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled a one-year-old child causing bodily harm," Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police noted that the child was nearly killed by the incident, but did not disclose specific details.

A Gainesville police officer said that authorities needed several months to gather evidence against Chosewood, as there were no nanny cams to record the incident.

"It is unthinkable and there is nothing for us to go on exactly why this did happen," Lt. Kevin Holbrook said, according to WSB-TV. "This is something that we may never know — as when the child obviously is too young to tell us the truth. But obviously, Chosewood knows exactly what happened and hopefully it’ll come out in court."

Chosewood was booked into Hall County Jail amid the investigation. She was released on bond Monday, according to WSB-TV.

Gainesville Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.