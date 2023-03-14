A 11-year-old girl in Georgia was killed on Tuesday when a stray bullet went through the bedroom window of an apartment.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says that the 11-year-old girl died at around 1:00 a.m. in Spalding Heights, Georgia when a stray round missed its intended target and instead went through the apartment bedroom window of the girl, killing her.

"One of the rounds that was fired at the intended target missed, traveled through the victim's bedroom window, and struck her killing her instantly," Sheriff Darrell Dix said, according to FOX 5.

Dix said that the suspect, 22-year-old Kionta Parks, hasn't been arrested and is wanted for one count of felony murder, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of aggravated assaults, 14 counts of violating the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, cruelty to children, and domestic terrorism.

Dix said that the suspect should be "considered extremely armed and dangerous."

He said that the initial shooting appears to be gang related, saying that Parks was firing a high amount of rounds.

"All indications are that it was a gang-related shooting and he was shooting at another person who pulled into the parking lot, from about 100 yards away, with a rifle, and was just spraying bullets," Dix said.

In addition to the shooting on Tuesday, warrants were taken out for a shooting at the apartment complex that happened on Feb. 14. No one was injured in the Feb. 14 shooting.

The sheriff said that the 11-year-old girl was in elementary school.

"She was a beautiful young girl, very well liked, very talented, and I think she was very loved by the people that knew her and were around her," Dix said. "When you see all that potential wiped away because some idiot decides that he wants to go into an apartment complex and starts randomly firing shots at somebody because of a gang affiliation or how they feel like they were wronged earlier, whether it be a week ago, a year ago or two hours ago, it is just absolutely ridiculous. It’s ridiculous."