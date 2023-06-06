Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, boasted of meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on social media, drawing sarcastic reactions and questions from several social media users, including at least one Republican senator.

The younger Soros, who chairs the board of directors for his father's Open Society Foundations network, has maintained access to Biden's White House and top Democratic lawmakers.

The meeting with Harris further exemplifies his intimate connection to powerful left-wing politicians in the United States.

"Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, @KamalaHarris!" Alex said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

TOP BIDEN OFFICIAL REPEATEDLY MET WITH SOROS' FOUNDATION AND OTHER INFLUENTIAL LEFT-WING GROUPS, DOCS SHOW

Soros' tweet led to a flurry of reactions from primarily right-leaning social media users.

"NOTHING TO SEE HERE FOLKS!" said Capital Research Center investigative researcher Parker Thayer.

"It's laughable that the Left wants you to believe that the Soros family has no influence in politics," said Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

"Is it still offensive to say the Soros family has an outsize influence on Democratic politics," added political operative Logan Dobson.

Alex Soros has maintained access to the upper ranks of President Biden's White House and has frequently taken advantage of the connections. Last week, Fox News Digital reported that he had visited the White House at least 17 times since 2021, according to a review of visitor logs, which still haven't been fully released

Alex's most recent visits include three meetings in early February. The visitor logs list Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, the adviser to the counselor of the president, as the individuals who greeted Alex.

TOP GEORGE SOROS DIRECTOR HAS FREQUENT WHITE HOUSE ACCESS, RECORDS SHOW

But it remains unclear precisely who Alex may have met with for the sessions, as the records can contain White House staff who book appointments, meet the guests and take them to other personnel.

For instance, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in January that two of Alex's past visits were with Ron Klain, Biden's former chief of staff, who was not listed in the records. OSF did not answer previous questions on the nature of his most recent meetings, and the White House did not respond to an inquiry.

The younger Soros also maintains close contact with Democratic lawmakers, which he often brags about and posts about on social media. His Instagram shows dozens of pictures with top Democrats in the House and Senate between 2018 and 2022.

Two of the Democrats who appeared the most with him were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, with at least nine meetings, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, with at least eight visits, Fox News Digital previously reported.