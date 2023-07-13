Alex Soros’ own words indicate he’ll be "even more radically leftist than his father" as he takes control of the family empire that backs liberal politicians, according to a study of rhetoric and social media activity.

The Media Research Center extensively researched "previous radical statements" made by the 37-year-old son of George Soros who recently took control of the mammoth multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF).

"Alex has shown himself to be even more radically leftist than his father, on issues ranging from supporting abortion and climate change activism to outright anti-American propaganda. He considers the overturning of Roe v. Wade as one of the ‘worst’ days in U.S. history and even sees the Republican Party as ‘the Confederacy,’" the MRC wrote, summarizing the importance of studying the past rhetoric of the younger Soros.

OSF, which George Soros helmed, announced on June 11 that Alex would take over the network from his father. Since then, he's been jet-setting around and meeting with top Democratic officials, former President Bill Clinton and even attending meetings with Pope Francis. Alex Soros has also visited President Biden's White House at least 20 times, records show.

"Now, he’s been given the keys to a philanthropic giant that funnels hundreds of millions of dollars into organizations promoting extremist causes in the United States and abroad since at least 1984," the MRC wrote. "His own words indicate he will be much worse."

MRC editor Joseph Vazquez and writer Tom Olohan, who conducted the study, found tweets declaring former President George W. Bush "was a criminal deserving of impeachment," and messages indicating he is "obsessed with abortion," including a message that claimed, "gender equality isn’t possible without abortion."

The study revealed Alex Soros has politicized mass shootings, pressed President Biden to be more aggressive on "disinformation," insisted the GOP has spread more "disinformation" that Russia or Facebook, praised Biden’s "disastrous" Afghanistan withdrawal, called to abolish the Electoral College, embraced disparaging claims against conservative Supreme Court Justices, and has supported decriminalizing "sex work," according to Vazquez and Olohan.

Vazquez and Olohan also believe Alex Soros has a "fixation on climate change extremism," and has weaponized race to smear opponents. "There are White supremacists in the White House," he tweeted during the Trump administration.

"Even Alex admits he’s ‘more political’ than his father. And that news that should terrify Americans, especially conservatives," Vazquez and Olohan wrote.

"George Soros, who has bedeviled conservatives for nearly two decades, has found a successor who is even more radical," Vazquez and Olohan added. "With new, young blood in leadership and a multibillion-dollar political war chest, the elder Soros has guaranteed that Americans will be fighting the utopian ‘open society’ movement he built for decades to come."

Additionally, Alex has remained cozy with top Democrats and posted dozens of photos of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appear the most often on his social media feeds. He also posted a photo weeks ago with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, "Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!"

The MRC pointed out The New York Times once reported George Soros said he would shutter the OSF so it wouldn’t outlive him, "because he feared it might then lose its dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit." He would later change his mind and allowed his son to take control.

"Alex managed to eliminate whatever fears his father had about OSF maintaining leftist ‘dynamism.’ Alex’s history of radical statements like comparing the GOP to groups like ‘the Confederacy’ confirms this. Now those words are backed by his father’s massive fortune," Vazquez and Olohan wrote.

OSF is getting a massive overhaul under his leadership. After Alex took the network's reins, they announced they planned to slash 40 percent of their global workforce as part of restructuring efforts.

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.