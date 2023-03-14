Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has officially filed to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives despite calls for him to not run again, and even resign following his numerous scandals since first being elected last November.

Santos, who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District on Long Island, has faced heavy scrutiny in recent months after revelations surfaced that he lied about numerous details of his life, including his education and work history.

He has repeatedly refused to resign from his position after admitting to a number of those lies, but has faced near-constant criticism from activists in his district demanding he be expelled from Congress.

GEORGE SANTOS CALLS FOR ANNUAL TESTING TO ASSESS PRESIDENT'S INTELLECT, MEMORY, REASONING, MOOD

Earlier this month, the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Santos, following accusations he engaged in "unlawful activity" surrounding his 2022 congressional campaign.

According to a letter sent by the chairman and ranking member of the committee, the accusations are specifically related to failing "to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House," violating "federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role at a firm providing fiduciary services," "and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office."

GEORGE SANTOS COSPONSORS BILL TO MAKE AR-15 THE NATIONAL GUN OF THE US

"The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time," Santos' office said in a statement following the announcement of the investigation.

Last week, six of Santos' fellow freshman Republican members of Congress from New York, inspired by Santos' scandals, introduced legislation seeking to block embattled House members from profiting off of fame garnered as a result of any public scandals or controversies.

Santos' filing of paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday doesn't mean he will definitively be a candidate for Congress, but rather that he was meeting a demand by the organization to declare his intentions after reaching a certain fundraising threshold.