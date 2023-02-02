Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who voluntarily recused himself from all House committees over complaints that he has lied extensively about his past, congratulated House lawmakers Thursday for voting to punish Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her antisemitic remarks.

"Today, I rise to congratulate my colleagues on voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee," Santos said on the House floor.

Republicans who voted for the measure argued that Omar has a history of antisemitism and, therefore, has no place on that committee. Omar and other Democrats accused Republicans of racism and singling out Omar because she is a Muslim from Africa, but Republicans voted together and approved the resolution, which removes her from the committee.

Santos, who is accused of lying about having a Jewish heritage, said the vote is a win for foes of antisemitism.

"The passage of H.Res. 76 sends a strong message that we support Israel and the Jewish community," he said. "I urge the 118th Congress to now stand together, proudly upholding every single American – no matter race, pedigree, religion nor creed."

He said Jewish Americans are "patriotic Americans, and that we all have a role in fighting bigotry and antisemitism in our country. We must make sure that the House of Representatives reflects such principles as a united body."

Santos has been accused of lying about his work and education history, his relationship to an alleged Ponzi scheme, and his mother’s death. He is also accused of using a fake animal charity in 2016 to scam a disabled veteran by raising money for their dog's cancer treatment and then keeping the funds himself, although Santos denies that allegation.

Santos has been under pressure for weeks now to resign, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he won’t move to expel him from the House unless it is determined that he broke the law.

In the meantime, Santos has become a frequent speaker on the House floor. In addition to commenting on Omar, he has spoken about efforts by people to overthrow the Iranian government, U.S. energy policy and the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.