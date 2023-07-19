A viral TikTok video is revealing how you can make an order of French fries easier to eat while sitting in a car if you request the side be shoveled into a cup.

Internet personality Tommy Winkler, of Lombard, Illinois, who also goes by the nickname "The Food Guy" and shares videos on his many restaurant adventures, uploaded a TikTok video demonstrating the "#foodhack" on Thursday, July 13.

The 29-second video shows Winkler drove to a McDonald’s drive-thru, and he politely asked if he could get an order of large fries inside a large cup.

"It’ll go right in the cupholder," Winkler explained to the workers stationed at the drive-thru window before they gave him his French fry cup.

"Perfect right there," he continued.

Winkler placed the large French fry cup in his driver side cupholder. The video shows he was able to easily access the fries while on the go.

It’s not immediately known if Winkler’s order modification incurred an additional charge.

Fox News Digital reached out to Winkler for comment.

"This is GENIUS," Winkler captioned his French fry video, which has been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

The video has also received over 276,700 likes, 23,900 shares, 10,900 saves and 830 comments.

Commenters under Winkler’s TikTok video appear to be divided on the influencer’s fry hack.

"Game changer," one TikTok user wrote.

"That's actually smart though," another user commented.

"We did this when I was a teenager, they say no now," another user wrote.

"Try asking them to fill it with ice cream next time," another TikTok user joked.

"Del Taco used to have their fries in a large cup. I miss those days," another user recalled.

Other TikTok users shared that they don’t see the value in asking for a cup.

"Just put the fry box in the cup holder it fits just fine," one user wrote.

"Why not just put the regular large fry in the cup holder," another user asked.

"You miss out on the extra fries that they put in the bag," another user wrote.

Other commenters claim they remember different fast food restaurants used to sell bucket-sized French fries.

While there's reportedly no laws against eating while driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration considers the multitasking behavior to be a form of distracted driving and the agency discourages drivers from doing it the same way it discourages texting, talking, fiddling with stereo, entertainment and navigation systems.

The NHTSA notes that 3,522 people were killed by distracted driving in 2021.

In order to minimize risks, the NHTSA recommends drivers "leave a little early," so they can eat at a complete stop instead of eating while driving.