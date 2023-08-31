"General Hospital" actress Haley Pullos appeared in Los Angeles court this week for her latest hearing related to her DUI arrest in April.

The 25-year-old wore a short blue-green dress with transparent sleeves and white heels as she walked outside the LA-area courthouse Wednesday. A brace, presumably from the injuries she suffered in her April crash, was visible on her right ankle.

In court, Judge Terry Smerling ruled the case would be continued until October, a lawyer for the victim confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The actress has been charged with felony DUI from an April 29 crash. She was allegedly driving the wrong way on State Route 134 in Pasadena around 1:30 a.m. before crashing her vehicle into another car.

The Pasadena City Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free Pullos from her car, the California Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital at the time.

Pullos reportedly used crutches in her court appearance in July.

She is also being sued by Courtney Wilder, 23, the driver whose car Pullos allegedly smashed into.

Pullos was accused of "dangerously and recklessly" driving while "drunk and intoxicated on marijuana," court documents say.

The head-on collision with Wilder caused "severe damage and lasting injuries," the documents said.

Pullos has reportedly pleaded not guilty to all the charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Pullos has played character Molly Lansing-Davis on "General Hospital" since she was a child. The role has been temporarily recast.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Pullos for comment.

Her next court date is on Sept. 21 for a preliminary set/reset, the LA County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital.