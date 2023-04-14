Rock group KISS member Gene Simmons updated fans on his health condition after he became weak onstage and had to continue his performance sitting down due to dehydration.

The 73-year-old musician was performing in Brazil with his legendary band when he announced he had to take a breather in the middle of the concert.

"Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high," Simmons reassured his fans on Twitter.

"I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show."

In another post, Simmons explained that he "experienced weakness because of dehydration" during his performance.

Simmons told fans that they had nothing to worry about and that he will continue touring.

"We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious."

According to fan videos, the rocker was seen onstage sitting in a chair while playing his guitar.

Fellow KISS band member Paul Stanley stopped mid-show and pointed to Simmons, "We’re going to have to stop to take care of him because we love him right?"

"Let’s give Gene a really loud ‘Gene, 1, 2, 3 yeah!'"

Fans roared in support of Simmons taking a break during the performance.

"All right we’ll try to see a little bit later, we love you," Stanley continued to say in the fan video.

Other fans on Twitter sent their well-wishes to Simmons and were happy to hear he was in good condition.

"I appreciate you and the band still performing. I’m glad you’re fine and take care," a comment read.

Another fan wrote, "I never know how you guys do all that you do!!"

"Hang in there Gene ! You are a force !!!"

The famous rock band KISS is currently on their "End of the Road World Tour," with performances scheduled in Colombia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany and more.

Their last performance is scheduled for December 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Representatives for Simmons did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.