A "genderqueer shapeshifter" provided professional development training to teachers at a Colorado school district and offered instruction on the difference between gender identity, expression and sex assigned at birth.

In a presentation agenda obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE) and first reported by The Daily Caller, Thompson School District allegedly hosted a virtual counselor meeting for educators K-12 in 2021 featuring Silen Wellington (they/them), a self-described "artist of people" and "genderqueer shapeshifter."

Following a public records request, the school district informed PDE that they did not possess any training materials but forwarded an event agenda. According to the agenda, Wellington taught the teachers "do's and don'ts with language around trans identity" and "the importance of pronouns."

Wellington allegedly also discussed "gender dysphoria as a diagnosis," "why language matters," deadnaming, neopronouns, transitioning, intersex, two-spirit, queer and nonbinary, asexual and aromantic people.

Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, Poudre School District also allegedly hosted trainings with Wellington, focusing on the "ABCs of LGBTQIA" and "school culture equity practices."

Another training by Wellington at the school district focused on "culturally sustaining pedagogy" and how educators can tackle "interpersonal, institutional, cultural and structural racism and other forms of oppression."

Wellington, a well-known political activist for transgender issues, also refers to themselves as a "witch" and a "sculptor of sound."

"Their work has been performed in gardens whispering delightful fae dances to the trans-ancestors that escape definition. Their work has featured boys in dresses next to saxophones, prescription label collages amid chaotic soundscapes of dysphoria, nonbinary shadow puppets behind sheets of rainbow light, and intramuscular testosterone injections under expansive life-giving harmonics," Wellington's website reads.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, PDE Director of Community Engagement Mailyn Salabarria said, "Time and time again we continue to see ideological agendas permeating the curriculum in our schools."

"It is inconceivable and a gross misuse of taxpayer's monies that Thompson School District allowed a known transgender activist to train staff members on the implementation of politically driven social justice topics into everyday teachings throughout our children's classrooms," she added.

Poudre School District, Thompson School District and Wellington did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.