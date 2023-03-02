A "Jeopardy!" contestant is grabbing viewers’ attention as she revealed her quirky hobby to fans.

Indiana University student Audrey introduced herself as an "old soul" during the game show’s High School Reunion Tournament.

"Yeah, so I’m kind of an old soul," she pointed out. "I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now."

"I’ve been collecting records, CDs, and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit I guess," the nostalgic contestant added.

Audrey’s introduction shook fans on Twitter as viewers were quick to comment on the millennial’s "old soul" hobby.

"I just shriveled up into dust when Audrey said her collection of ‘obsolete things’ included ‘records, CDs, and DVDs,'" an outspoken fan declared.

Another person wrote, "This young girl on Jeopardy saying she's an "old soul" who collects DVDs. I know I'm old but if they still have DVDs in the Redbox they can't be THAT obsolete."

"Young People: "I'm an old soul - I collect DVDs. I'm over the hill, aren't I?" a baffled viewer commented.

A "Jeopardy!" fan reacted, "This college contestant on Jeopardy yesterday said she likes collecting vintage things like DVDs and I think that’s the first time I heard someone say that. Just like how last March was the first time I heard someone use the term ‘middle aged millennials."

Another wrote, "The girl on Jeopardy just said ‘I like to collect old things’ and then talked about her DVD collection. Gonna go jump off a cliff now."

Audrey made it to the "Jeopardy!" semifinals as a high school senior and is months away from graduating with a degree in both Clinical Psychological Sciences and Hispanic Linguistics.

Her startling "old soul" introduction comes on the heels of "Jeopardy!" revealing its hosting lineup.

Game show producer Sarah Foss announced the upcoming host schedule on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast Monday. She clarified which dates actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings will take over the beloved game show.

"Ken Jennings will be back on March 10, and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28," she explained. "Then Mayim will take over on May 1, and she’ll take us all the way through the summer."

"Jeopardy!" fans blasted the game show lineup since Jennings, 48, will not regularly appear on their screens until September 2023.

The game show schedule announcement left viewers furious as Jennings’ fans went into a spiral on the Twitter account, "Is Ken Jennings Hosting Jeopardy! This Week?"

"Simply begging the Jeopardy team to stop giving Mayim a platform…she just is not an engaging host," one Twitter user wrote.

Others do not seem to mind that the former "Big Bang Theory" alum will be hosting occasionally.

"Then after the 28th probably Mayim Will take over… I watch these 2 and they are great hosts," another viewer wrote.