Activist group the Human Rights Campaign recently declared a "National State of Emergency" for LGBTQ+ people due to the signing of dozens of "anti-LGBTQ+ bills" by conservative lawmakers throughout the country this year.

The signing of "more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills" in "this year alone" has prompted the emergency declaration, encouraging millions of LGBTQ individuals to remain alert and on edge for political persecution.

In addition to the strong language, such as the claim that the LGBTQ+ community is "in danger" thanks to these bills, HRC’s emergency announcement also included a detailed chart denoting which of the 50 states have passed bills harming or protecting the gay and trans community.

FLORIDA YEARBOOK SPREAD DEFINING LGBTQ+ TERMS LIKE ‘GENDERFLUID’ AND ‘PANSEXUAL’ SPARKS PARENT OUTRAGE

On Twitter Tuesday, the HRC account declared the emergency and provided a link to their website containing more details on the subject. The group’s post read, "For the first time ever, we're declaring a national state of emergency as LGBTQ+ Americans face extremist attempts to roll back our rights."

It added, "It's more important than ever we have the necessary resources to stay safe no matter where we are." An image in the tweet showed an open road in the western United States that featured the text, "Ant-LGBTQ+ laws? Know before you go."

The statement provided a link to HRC’s website with the tag, "CHECK THE 50 STATES," denoting that curious viewers could look at HRC’s detailed list of which states were safest or most dangerous for LGBTQ people depending on legislation that had been or not been signed there.

On the website, a detailed description of the state of emergency read, "We have officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time following an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year."

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL ISSUES REFUNDS AFTER YEARBOOK EDITED 80 FEMALE STUDENT PHOTOS TO BE ‘MORE MODEST’: REPORTS

"More than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law this year alone, more than doubling last year’s number, which was previously the worst year on record," the site claimed, adding, "Our community is in danger, but we won't stop fighting back — not now, not ever."

A chart published under the text listed all 50 U.S. states and noted "Y" or "N" for whether they passed either "GOOD" LGBTQ+ bills or "BAD" ones.

Georgia for example, received "Ns" for both the "Non-discrimination law" and the "conversion therapy ban," both bills the HRC labeled as "GOOD" for the LGBTQ+ community. Georgia didn’t pass any that protected the community, but it did get "Ys" under a "Gender-affirming care ban," and a ‘sports participation ban," two bills the site labeled as "BAD" for the community.

Other bills that were passed in several states that HRC deemed as "BAD" were described as a "Pronoun refusal law," which was passed in Kentucky, an "Anti-drag ban," which was passed in Montana, and a "’Don’t Say LGBTQ+’ law," versions of which were passed in Florida, Indiana, Arizona and Alabama, among other states.

Fox News Digital reached out to HRC for comment on this state of emergency and is waiting for a response.