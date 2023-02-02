California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools across the country to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to a new report.

The watchdog group Open the Books reported that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the founder of the nonprofit The Representation Project, raised $1,483,001 from film licenses since 2012.

Siebel Newsom’s non-profit released four films, for which she is credited as a writer and director, advocating for "gender justice." Siebel Newsom's "gender identity" films are produced through her for-profit operation, Girls Club Entertainment, which is then licensed by the nonprofit The Representation Project, to public schools. The Representation Project claims that they fight "sexism through films education, research and activism."

The films, which include "Miss Representation," "The Mask You Live In," "The Great American Lie" and "Fair Play," are licensed to taxpayer-funded schools across every state. Gov. Newsom appears in two of the four movies.

The films were leased for screenings to "individuals, corporations, and schools, and came with their own lesson plans" to 2.6 million students in 5,000 schools according to Open The Books. They added that schools spent between $49-$599 to screen these movies for children.

"According to The Representation Project’s Impact Report (2011-2021), the organization’s film curricula are being used in over 5,000 schools in all fifty states. The Representation Project claims over 11,200 copies of the curricula have been distributed, reaching more than 2.6 million students," the report stated.

It continued, "Tax records show that since 2012 the nonprofit has generated $1,483,001 in film screening revenue, although it is unclear how much money came from schools versus other sources."

Fox News Digital reached out to The Representation Project for comment but have not yet received a response.

Fox News Digital recently reported that the films contain sexually explicit imagery and push students to feel "shame and sorrow" about American society split by privilege and oppression. The films are also packaged with a lesson plan that includes a discussion on Gov. Newsom's comments within the films, insisting that students gather their friends and vote for aligned politicians that support a "care economy" that "embraces universal human values."

The Representation Project previously received scrutiny after The Sacramento Bee reported that several of its publicly disclosed donors were also trying to influence Gov. Newsom.

