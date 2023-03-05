Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington died Sunday. He was 71.

The band's representative confirmed Rossington's death with Fox News Digital.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the band said online.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does."

"Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time," the post said.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed. The "Free Bird" musician had an emergency heart procedure in 2019.

Rossington had a history of heart issues and previously had surgery following a heart attack in 2015.

In October 1977, Gary was one of more than a dozen passengers who survived a plane crash in Mississippi that killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, siblings Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines, and three others.

The crash also claimed the lives of assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray. Lynyrd Skynyrd was traveling on a small Convair CV-240 passenger plane.

Rossington broke both of his legs, his arms, ankles and pelvis when the airplane ran out of fuel and crashed into a field.

A decade after the incident, Gary rejoined the band when Ronnie's brother, Johnny Van Zant, reformed the group.

Charlie Daniels' estate shared his condolences to Gary's family and the famous Southern rock group.

"'It's all right now, keep on singin' loud. It's all right now, heaven should be proud'- Charlie Daniels 1979 The last of the Free Birds has flown home. RIP Gary Rossington, God Bless the Lynyrd @Skynyrd band. Prayers to Dale and the rest of his family," they tweeted.

"Free Bird" was featured on the band's debut album in 1973 and remains not only a rock epic, but also a pop culture staple.

Travis Tritt wrote, "I just learned that my dear friend, Gary Rossington passed away today. I’m heartbroken! Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times. My heart goes out to Dale and the girls. RIP."