Garth Brooks is continuing to take a stand against critics who have slammed his decision to sell Bud Light beer at his new Nashville bar.

"I think if you know Garth Brooks, no matter how long you've known him, always been inclusive. We're going to need each other, trust me," Brooks said during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" on Thursday.

"So, I think that diversity, inclusiveness, I think what you find is our differences are our greatest strengths."

The 61-year-old made these comments after he previously doubled down on his decision to serve Bud Light at his bar, Friends in Low Places, amid the months-long controversy surrounding the Anheuser-Busch-owned company.

The beloved country icon also spoke about his hopes for his new Nashville bar and what customers can expect at his upcoming establishment.

"I know this sounds corny," Brooks said in an interview with Billboard. "I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks… I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another."

"And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Brooks' bar will be located in Nashville’s South Broadway District, and he remains steadfast in having Bud Light stocked at the venue.

Last week, Brooks addressed the media "stir," sharing that the core of his decision was based on staying true to himself.

"I get it, everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome," he told Billboard.

"I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions; they have their beliefs. I have mine," he added.

The controversy with the beer company surrounds its decision to collaborate with transgender activist and actress Dylan Mulvaney. The partnership was promoted on social media, with Mulvaney sharing the "Easy Carry Contest" to her TikTok, leading to entertainers and politicians calling for a ban of the beer.

